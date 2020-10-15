Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 1,798.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 30.07 ($0.39) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 930.63 ($12.16). 7,007,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 884.05 ($11.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,199.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

