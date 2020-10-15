Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,645,600 shares, an increase of 1,162.0% from the September 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.0 days.
REPYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,419. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
