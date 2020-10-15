RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RPM opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,232 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,180 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

