Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.66

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $14.45. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 181,234 shares trading hands.

SZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

The stock has a market cap of $754.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.67.

About Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

