Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $14.45. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 181,234 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a market cap of $754.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.