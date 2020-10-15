Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $14.45. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 181,234 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a market cap of $754.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Salzgitter Company Profile (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit