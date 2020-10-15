Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,653. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.