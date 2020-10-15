Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $294,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,254. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

