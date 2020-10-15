Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.26%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,500. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

