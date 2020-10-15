Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1,001.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

STSA remained flat at $$4.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.