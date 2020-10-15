Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $11,521,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,234,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901,868 shares of company stock worth $291,157,671 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

