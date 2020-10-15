Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.39. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 515,260 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.1303448 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -11.63%.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

