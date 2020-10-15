Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 3,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $357.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

