Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

SRTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

