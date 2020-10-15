Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.
Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,296. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
