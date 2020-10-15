Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,296. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.