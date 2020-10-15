Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Drops By 50.8%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 5,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,815. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ASM Pacific Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

