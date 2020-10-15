Short Interest in Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 65.1%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BASA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,866. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

