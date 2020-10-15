Short Interest in Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 65.1%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BASA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,866. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
