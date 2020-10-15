Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declines By 80.6%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

