Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declines By 80.6%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit