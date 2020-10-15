Short Interest in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Decreases By 87.8%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of MBSD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.