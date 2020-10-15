Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Expands By 160.4%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 137,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,462. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4,617.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 672,005 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1,674.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 472,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $572,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

