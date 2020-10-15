Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Decreases By 96.9%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

