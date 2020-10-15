Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Expands By 1,200.0%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 424,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

