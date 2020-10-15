Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Declines By 58.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

