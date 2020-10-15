Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Decreases By 93.0%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the September 15th total of 1,741,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.89.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Jaguar Mining from $8.50 to $9.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

