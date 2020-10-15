Short Interest in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Grows By 357.8%

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, an increase of 357.8% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NETE traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 18,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Net Element has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 135.09% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Net Element will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 790.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Net Element worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

