Short Interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Expands By 142.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last 90 days. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,682. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

