Short Interest in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Expands By 261.0%

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, an increase of 261.0% from the September 15th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 41.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NVUS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,745. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.