Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Decreases By 55.3%

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 697,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,466 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,418. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.