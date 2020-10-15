Short Interest in Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Rises By 199.7%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 199.7% from the September 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 161,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,111. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 615.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

