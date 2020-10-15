Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Declines By 69.2%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai bought 1,049,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,172,718 shares of company stock worth $2,771,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,057. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

