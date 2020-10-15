Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Declines By 69.2%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai bought 1,049,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,172,718 shares of company stock worth $2,771,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,057. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit