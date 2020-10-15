Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Decreases By 69.2%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,057. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai purchased 1,049,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael G. Carter purchased 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,172,718 shares of company stock worth $2,771,069 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

