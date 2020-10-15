Short Interest in Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Drops By 93.6%

Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OUKPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,633. Outotec has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Outotec in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Outotec in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outotec in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outotec in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

