Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Grows By 158.5%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 5,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,980. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

