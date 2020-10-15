Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Grows By 158.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

