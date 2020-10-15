Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Expands By 449.5%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 449.5% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SVNDY stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

