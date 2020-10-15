Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Declines By 44.5%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SLSSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.