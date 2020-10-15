Short Interest in SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Rises By 120.2%

SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 96,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. SolGold has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.56.

Get SolGold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.