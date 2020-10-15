Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Expands By 600.0%

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOTK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 30.23 and a beta of -0.22.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

