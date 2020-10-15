Short Interest in SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expands By 214.7%

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,325. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.02. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

