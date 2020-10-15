Short Interest in STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Rises By 168.8%

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.05. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

