Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Expands By 320.0%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SOIEF stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised Stolt-Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.