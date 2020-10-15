ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.
SSTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.