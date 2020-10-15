ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

SSTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

