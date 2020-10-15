Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.39. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BSRR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,056. The company has a market cap of $268.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

