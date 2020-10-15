Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 863.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

