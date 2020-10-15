Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 863.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.67.
