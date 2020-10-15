Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

