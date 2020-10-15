SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 1,002.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SINGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 38,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Get SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR alerts:

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.