SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 1,002.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SINGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 38,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile
