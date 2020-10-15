SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SING stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,713,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,120. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc, (SING) is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy and hemp consumer products. Acquired in May 2019, Direct Solar America (“DSA”), now operates in 34 states which is a leading if not the leading national solar sales brokerage company. In the past year DSA has added a commercial and a capital division.

