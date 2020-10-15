SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. SMC has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.41.
About SMC
Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.