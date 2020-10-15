SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 114,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,800. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Get SMITHS GRP PLC/S alerts:

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.