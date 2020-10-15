SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 304.5% in September

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SNAM S P A/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. SNAM S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

About SNAM S P A/ADR

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

