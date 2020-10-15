SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 304.5% in September

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
SNAM S P A/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. SNAM S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.
About SNAM S P A/ADR
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SNAM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNAM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.