Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SCGLY stock remained flat at $$2.87 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Societe Generale had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

